UP Election: Yogi Adityanath Files Nomination; Amit Shah Accompanies The UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed his nomination to contest the assembly elections from the Gorakhpur (Urban) constituency. While Yogi Adityanath has been a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, this is his maiden contest in an Assembly election. The CM was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the district collectorate as he submitted his nomination papers.

After filing his nomination, the BJP leaders went to offer prayers at the Gorakhnath temple. Earlier today, Yogi Adityanath and Shah attended a rally in Gorakhpur, where the Home Minister praised the BJP government's performance in the state. He said that Yogi Adityanath had freed Uttar Pradesh of mafias by establishing the rule of law after 25 years. Shah also praised the CM for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, BJP was the first party in Uttar Pradesh to declare their chief ministerial candidate, Yogi Adityanath, for the upcoming State Assembly elections that will be held in seven phases starting from February 10. On January 15, the BJP announced that Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur constituency.

Following the announcement of Adityanath's candidature, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav declared that he will contest elections from Karhal in the Mainpuri assembly seat.

BJP will 'win over 300 seats': Amit Shah

Amit Shah, who was BJP National President from 2014-20, has been instrumental in sealing the party's victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, 2017, and 2019. While addressing the public in Gorakhpur today, Shah announced that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will 'win over 300 seats' again in the upcoming elections.

"Today, once again BJP is going to repeat history. In all the three elections 2014, 2017 and 2019, the people of Uttar Pradesh have given a thumping majority by preparing the way for the development of UP under the leadership of Modi ji. Today, with the nomination of Yogi ji, once again the BJP is moving ahead in the whole of UP and resolve of crossing 300 from here," said Amit Shah.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had registered a landslide victory by winning 312 Assembly seats.