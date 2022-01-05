UP Elections 2022: Amid COVID Surge, Here Are Rallies And Visits Which Now Stand Cancelled

In the run-up to the fiercely contested Uttar Pradesh Elections, there have been rising fears regarding the mass spread of COVID-19 during tight-packed rallies and roadshows of political leaders. The state has seen several untoward incidents during such events, the latest being the stampede of young children during Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki Hoon Ladd Sakti Hoon' campaign on January 4.

Over the next two days, the EC is expected to discuss the protocols to be followed during the upcoming assembly elections with the Union Health Ministry. The Election Commissioner is currently holding meetings with several stakeholders of the five poll-bound states to study the preparedness ahead of the elections. Given the surge in Omicron in India, here is an update on rallies and visits which have been cancelled in Uttar Pradesh.

1. Congress cancels all marathon rallies

Uttar Pradesh Congress has postponed its 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' marathon due to a rise in COVID cases, 7 to 8 marathons were planned in Noida, Varanasi, and various other districts of the states in the coming days. The cancellation also follows the massive backlash it faced after young girls were injured in a stampede in its Bareilly event.

Apart from this, Congress has also decided to postpone major rallies in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states. "We have asked state units to assess the COVID-19 situation in their states and take a decision on holding rallies," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said.

2. Yogi Adityanath cancels Noida visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled his Noida visit, scheduled to take place on January 6. The CM was to visit the Gautam Budha university in Greater Noida, which now stands cancelled, as per the ADM.

3. PM Modi's Lucknow visit

PM Modi's Lucknow rally which was scheduled to be attended by 10 lakh people will now be held virtually, it was supposed to be held on three consecutive days on Jan 9,10,11.

4. Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya visit

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was supposed to visit Ayodhya which is now cancelled. His visit to Gonda, Basti on January 7 has also been cancelled amid the outbreak.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, his party has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. RLD is also likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls in this alliance. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Meanwhile, AIMIM will contest 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.