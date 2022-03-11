UP Elections 2022: BJP's Aparna Yadav Says 'no One Votes On Basis Of Caste Anymore'

Aparna Yadav, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh’s younger daughter-in-law who joined Bharatiya Janata Party in January, said that the saffron party workers are really happy after recording a landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She said that the BJP worked on PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayaas' mantra.

"Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Eshai, Sab hai bhajpai (Hindu, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians all have supported BJP)," Aparna Yadav said, adding, "mothers and sisters were stopped from voting but women voted for BJP's overwhelmingly. Women want respect, security and dignity."

On the factor of caste, the BJP leader said that no person wants to vote on the basis of caste anymore. She said that people want development and security.

"COVID had led to the collapse of the education system. 27 medical colleges, 39 polytechnics started during the pandemic by UP CM this is a big thing. Modi hai to mumkin hai, Yogi hai toh yakeen hai (Modi is about the possibility and Yogi is about trust)," she said.

Yadav said that only mafia and goons who are scared by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are calling him 'Bulldozer Baba'. "People call him Maharaj Ji as a mark of respect", she added.

On Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who in a statement said that they have brought BJP's tally down, Aparna said, "People are free to express themselves. We will keep doing good work. BJP will always serve people."

Elections 2022: BJP sweeps UP Election

Yogi Adityanath is set to take oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second term after registering landslide victory in the Assembly election. In the 403-member House, BJP won 255 seats, Samajwadi Party won 111 seats, Apna Dal (Soneylal) 12 seats, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 8 seats, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) 6 seats, NISHAD party six seats. Congress and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik won 2 seats each, while BSP only managed one seat.

CM Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his maiden Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency by a margin of 1,03,390 votes, defeating SP candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes.