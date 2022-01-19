UP Elections 2022: JP Nadda Affirms 'chaos Of SP Rule Ended, Today There Is Rule Of Law'

All chaos introduced under Samajwadi Party tenure has ended, today there is a rule of law in Uttar Pradesh, BJP National President JP Nadda said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference to announce NDA allies for the upcoming polls, Nadda underlined the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath-led government and how the state had transformed in the last 5 years.

"The government of double engine in Uttar Pradesh has taken a new leap in the development of the state and has given impetus to the development of the state. In the last 5 years, with the blessings of Modi ji, a lot of work has been done by Yogi ji. We have worked towards Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwaas, which has been implemented in Uttar Pradesh as well," he said.

"We have implemented this ideology on the ground level which is why we have seen change, especially with optical connectivity. Be it road, metros or state highways. Today we also see how UP is bettering in medical education and other social indicators at a rapid pace. Similarly, UP has become a destination for investment. At one time, people were leaving and now they are coming to invest. Garib Kalyan is our motto and schemes have been introduced to implement it. Moreover, we have tackled such a big issue of law and order," JP Nadda added.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, the BJP chief added that five years ago, there was migration, hooliganism, kidnapping, and mafia was flourishing with the help of the state government. "All these chaotic things have ended in the last five years of the BJP government. Today there is a rule of law in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The BJP has decided to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh with its allies tying up with Apna Dal and Nishad Party to contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Elections 2022

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively.