UP Elections 2022 Phase 5: BJP's Sanjaya Sinh Eyes Amethi; Claims 'Not A Gandhi Bastion'

Eyeing to break the Gandhi bastion (Amethi), BJP leader Sanjay Sinh on Sunday, casted his vote in the 5th phase of UP Elections. Sinh said that Amethi 'belonged' to the people, not the Gandhis. 61 seats across 12 districts go to polls today witnessing a tough fight between BJP, SP and Congress.

Sanjaya Sinh: 'Amethi not Gandhi's bastion'

"Amethi has never been anyone's bastion, be it Gandhis or anyone else. It has always belonged to the people. This is a war against oppressors," said Sinh.

Battle for Amethi

Amethi - a Gandhi bastion sees the battle between two turncoats - Congress-turned-BJP leader Sanjay Sinh, BJP-turned-Congress leader Ashish Shukla, while SP has fielded its jailed leader Gayatri Prajapati's wife- Maharaji Prajapati. Sinh - the erstwhile ‘Raja of Amethi’ is fighting Assembly polls for the first time after two tems in Parliament with Congress, before joining BJP in 2019. Sinh's first wife Garima Singh - the sitting MLA and his second wife Amita Singh were snubbed as the BJP chose Sanjay Sinh as its candidate against Ashish Shukla - who was previously in BSP and later BJP before choosing Congress.

UP Phase-5 elections

Moving to the Ram Mandir stronghold, polling to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place in the fifth phase of the state assembly elections on Sunday. Around 2.24 crore voters will vote in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda - the heart of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Key candidates in poll fray are - Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, ministers Siddharth Nath Singh, Rajendra Singh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel.

BJP is fighting polls along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.