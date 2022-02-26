UP Elections 2022 Phase 5: Here Are 5 Key Seats As Ram Mandir 'heartland' Goes To Polls

61 seats go to polls on Sunday - in the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, witnessing a tough fight between BJP, SP and Congress. The 12 districts going to polls are Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda - the heartland of the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi movement. Polling will start at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM. Results for the 7-phase elections will be announced on March 10.

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP and its allies are likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.

Here are 5 key seats

Sirathu

A battle between heavyweights will be witnessed in Sirathu - BJP's Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Apna Dal (K) Pallavi Patel - Union minister Anupriya Patel's elder sister. Falling under the Kaushambi district, Sirathu is dominated by Dalits, Patels and Pandits - an uphill task for Maurya too woo. The Deputy CM has won Sirathu in 2012 and was later nominated to the UP council. Maurya - the ex-UP BJP chief successfully led the party to a victory in 2017 before being piqued by Yogi Adityanath. Akhilesh Yadav's wife - Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan rallied for Patel in Sirathu.

Amethi

Amethi - a Gandhi bastion will see the battle between two turncoats - Congress-turned-BJP leader Sanjay Sinh, BJP-turned-Congress leader Ashish Shukla, while SP has fielded its jailed leader Gayatri Prajapati's wife- Maharaji Prajapati. Sinh - the erstwhile ‘Raja of Amethi’ is fighting Assembly polls for the first time after two tems in Parliament with Congress, before joining BJP in 2019. Sinh's first wife Garima Singh - the sitting MLA and his second wife Amita Singh were snubbed as the BJP chose Sanjay Sinh as its candidate against Ashish Shukla - who was previously in BSP and later BJP before choosing Congress.

Rampur Khas

Congress' legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra faces BJP's Nagesh Pratap Singh again for the Rampur Khas seat. Falling under the Pratapgarh seat, Mishra had won the seat in a by-election in 2014 and later defeated Singh in 2017 by a margin of 17,066 votes. A Congress bastion - Pratapgarh has been held by Congress for 42 years, however the BJP has been narrowing the margin since 2017.

Kunda: Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya) Vs Gulshan Yadav

Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiya - Jansatta Dal Loktantrik chief - a six-time MLA is facing an SP opposition for the first time in two decades. Raja Bhaiya - a prominent figure from the Thakur community - faces SP's Gulshan Yadav who is his own former aide. Singh, who was a minister in both SP governments, fell out with Akhilesh Yadav in 2018 after he allegedly voted in favour of the BJP Rajya Sabha candidate in 2018. SP has reportedly been wooing the Yadavs by pitting them against the Thakurs as a poll pitch. In 2017, Raja Bhaiya won with more than 1.35 lakh votes.

Allahabad South

Sitting BJP minister Nand Gopal Gupta faces Congress' Alpana Nishad, SP's Raees Chandra Shukla, BSP's Devendra Mishra Nagraha and AAP's Altaf Ahmad for the saffron stronghold Allahabad South, falling under Prayagraj district. In 2017, Nand Gopal Gupta had defeated SP's Parvez Ahmad with a margin of 28587 votes. Similarly, in 2019, BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi won from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 184275 votes by defeating SP's Rajendra Singh Patel.