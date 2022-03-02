UP Elections 2022 Phase 6: From Yogi's Gorakhpur To Tamkuhiraj; Here Are 5 Key Seats

As Uttar Pradesh polls get into its penultimate phase, 57 seats across 10 districts go to polls on Thursday - March 4. The district in the poll fray are - Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Devariya and Balia. Key candidates in poll fray are - CM Yogi Adityanath, Surya Pratap Shahi, Jayprakash Nishad, Mata Prasad Pandey, Ajay Lallu to name a few. Polling will start at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM. Results for the 7-phase elections will be announced on March 10.

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP and its allies are likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.

Here are 5 key seats:

Gorakhpur (Urban)

A heavyweight battle will be witnessed in CM Yogi Adityanath's home constituency - Gorakhpur (Urban), where he has been fielded by BJP. SP has fielded late BJP Upendra Dutt Shukla's widow Shubhawati Shukla against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur. Shubhawati has grabbed the headlines after she was seen taking blessings of Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and ex-BJP MP Prakash Mani Tripathi - both of whom are rivals of Adityanath. SP seeks to split the vote, banking on anti-Thakur votes in Gorakhpur.

Adityanath also faces Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad for the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the sixth phase of elections. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Prior to Adityanath, then-CM Tribhuvan Narayan Singh contested from the district but lost in 1971. Adityanath is the 2nd CM to contest from the saffron stronghold.

Padrauna

A four-way fight will be witnessed in Padrauna between BSP's Pavan Kumar Upadhyay, Congress' Mohammed Zahiruddin, SP's Vikrama Yadav, and BJP's Manish Jaiswal. The seat - which is the home constituency of Congress-turned-BJP leader RPN Singh - has a sizable Muslim population. BJP's candidate Jaiswal had quit Congress after being named its Padrauna candidate - leading to a major embarrassment to the grand old party. AIMIM too seeks to make inroads here fielding Javed Khan.

Tamkuhiraj

Congress' most prolific UP leader and its UP unit chief - Ajay Kumar Lallu seeks a third term from Tamkuhiraj. Falling under Kushinagar district, Lallu - one of Priyanka Gandhi's closest confidantes, won the constituency in 2012 by defeating BJP's Nand Kishor Mishra by a margin of 5,860 votes. In 2017, he was re-elected by defeating the BJP candidate Jagadish Mishra by a margin of 18,114 votes. Since the, he has been seen spearheading Congress' groundwork for the 2022 UP poll campaign, courting arrest over 40 times.

Itwa

An SP stronghold which Akhilesh Yadav seeks to retain - Itwa - will see a fight between incumbent BJP MLA Dr Satish Chandra Dwivedi and SP veteran Mata Prasad Pandey. The 79-year-old ex-UP speaker has won the seat 6 times - 1980, 1985, 1989, 2002, 2007 and 2012. In 2017, BJP's Dwivedi defeated Pandey and BSP's Arshad Khursheed. Other candidates in fray are BSP's Harishankar Singh and Khursheed - who is in poll fray from a Congress ticket.

Deoria

UP CM Yogi Aditynath's close aide and media adviser Shalab Mani Tripathi is in the poll fray facing BSP's Ramsharan Singh Sainthawar, SP's Ajay Pratap. Deoria has been held by BJP since 2012 by Janmejay SIngh. His sudden demise in 2020 vacated the seat which was won by BJP's Dr Satya Prakash Mani Tripathi in bypolls. Known to be an influential leader in the Tripathi community, BJP has fielded Shalabh Mani Tripathi to woo the majority community.