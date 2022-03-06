UP Elections 2022 Phase 7: From Azamgarh To Varanasi South; Here Are 5 Key Seats

In the ultimate leg of UP elections, 54 assembly constituencies go to polls on March 7 - Monday. With PM Narendra Modi's bastion Varanasi and Akhilesh Yadav's hometurf Azamgarh in the poll fray, campaigning was fierce with PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi holding roadshows in various areas of Varanasi. Nine districts will be polled - Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. Results will be revealed on March 10.

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP and its allies are likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats. Voting will start at 7 AM and end at 6 PM. Results for the 7-phase elections will be announced on March 10.

Here are 5 key seats:

Azamgarh

Falling under Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency, SP eyes to hold its bastion Azamgarh which has been held by Durga Prasad Yadav since 1985. While BJP has fielded Akhilesh Mishra, SP has once again placed faith in 68-year-old Durga Prasad Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav has held multiple rallies in his stronghold, vowing that all seats under Azamgarh will be won by SP.

Malhani

Another SP stronghold falling under Jaunpur is in the poll fray in the last leg of elections. With PM Modi campaigning for BJP's Krishna Pratap Singh, SP has countered by retaining incumbent MLA Lucky Yadav. In 2020, SP's Lucky Yadav won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Dhananjaya Singh with a margin of 5 votes. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Shyam Singh Yadav won from Jaunpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 80936 votes by defeating Krishna Pratap Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party.

Varanasi South

Falling under PM Modi's constituency, Varanasi South will witness a close battle between BJP MLA Neelkanth Tiwari and SP's Kishan Dixit. SP has picked Kishan Dixit - Mahamritunjay Mandir priest, to counter the Kashi Vishwanath corridor poll plank that BJP has been banking on. With a sizable Muslim-Yadav population, SP hopes to snatch a close victory as the BJP did in 2017. Tiwari had defeated former Congress MP Rajesh Mishra by around 17,000 votes. Tiwari has publically sought forgiveness from his constituents during his campaign, opening himself to the Opposition's ridicule.

Rohaniya

The battle of the Apna Dals - NDA ally Apna Dal (S)'s Sunil Patel will face SP ally Apna Dal (K)'s Abhay Patel for Rohaniya - which falls in Varanasi. The seat which is one of the three seats with a sizable Patel population is one of 17 seats Apna Dal (S) is contesting in UP. In 2017, BJP's Surendra Narayan Singh defeated SP's Mahendra Singh Patel by a margin of 57,553 votes. Apna Dal (S) chief Anupriya Patel has won the seat in 2012.

Mau Sadar

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son - Abbas Ansari is contesting from his father's seat (Mau) on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket. Don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who faces 50 criminal cases is lodged in the Banda jail and was denied a ticket from BSP. While SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wooed the gangster, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav prevailed and fielded Ansari's son on an ally's ticket. Abbas Ansari faces BJP's Ashok Singh and BSP's Bheem Rajbhar for the seat held by Mukhtar Ansari since 1996.