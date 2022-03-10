UP Elections 2022: PM Modi Credits BJP's Whopping Victory To 'women & First-time Voters'

Amid echoes of applause at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquarters in Delhi, an elated Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his party's tenacity and outreach that have increased manifold over the years while being in power. Delivering his victory speech owing to a whopping majority in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur Assembly election results, PM Modi pointed out that the BJP's vote share has risen despite being in office, implying that BJP-led states have served their people and optimised governmental schemes and objectives.

"In three states - UP, Goa and Manipur - BJP's vote-share has risen, despite already being in office. And in Uttarakhand, a party has returned after a 5-year term," PM Modi stated proudly.

Interestingly, PM Modi mentioned that despite UP giving several Prime Ministers to the country, it is unprecedented that any Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been re-elected after having served a term of 5 years. The statement holds relevance as BJP has secured a notable 272 seats in Uttar Pradesh while UP CM Yogi Adityanath has won Gorakhpur (Urban) by 1.02 lakh votes.

In fact, the much speculated Lakhimpur seat is also bagged by the Bharatiya Janata Party, following which the party members said that politics could not infect the spirit of democracy.

"After 36 years, a government has won consecutive terms in UP," PM Modi further said.

'Caste is a uniting factor': PM Modi

PM Modi threw light on misconceptions pertaining to electoral processes in Uttar Pradesh by clarifying to plenty that Uttar Pradesh elections are independent of casteism and caste-based votes or campaigning. He mentioned that the BJP-led CM Yogi regime in the state have not only realised those goals as promised but scaled new heights too.

"I used to feel terrible when the experts analysed UP on the basis of caste; they used to say caste factor alone works in UP. Now, UP people have taught them a lesson that caste is a uniting factor," PM Modi said while stating that he despised intellectuals looking down upon people of Uttar Pradesh, 'through the lens of caste'.

Further, PM Modi deemed the credit to his party's victory to 'women as well as first-time voters, who participated in the preceding elections and ensured BJP's victory'.

Admitting that the government has a major role in delivering the benefits of state schemes and policies, PM Modi affirmed, "Earlier, there were many announcements and schemes in the name of the poor but for them to receive what's owed- there's a big role of good governance, and BJP understands this."

"Good governance and delivery are important for policies to be implemented and to reach the last mile. And we understand this," PM Modi added.

Also, PM Modi lashed out at those who doubted the competence of his party, moreover BJP's triumph in polls over the years. He said, "

"After the 2019 general elections, some analysts said the fate was decided after the 2017 UP elections. I hope they will say the same for the 2024 elections after today's verdict," PM Modi said while stating that hereafter people will be of a notion that whenever BJP comes to power, it because of people's vision to excel and select 'politics of development'.