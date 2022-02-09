UP Elections: 50,000 Paramilitary Personnel Deployed To Ensure Law And Order On Feb 10

As Uttar Pradesh gears up to vote for the first phase of Assembly elections on February 10, around 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to ensure law and order decorum in the poll-bound state. Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on 10 February will see people of 58 constituencies from eleven districts of Western UP cast their vote.

"The highest deployment (of paramilitary personnel) will be seen in Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, and Meerut. In Mathura alone, 75 coys of paramilitary have been deployed and the total force deployed is 21,000 in this constituency," security officials told news agency ANI.

Thorough vigilance is being done and police officials are listing car numbers on the borders in the state of Rajasthan and Haryana, the news agency reported quoting an official. Amidst tight security, polling officers and the teams have started assembling at Krishi Utpanna Bajar Samiti to collect all the required election materials since 7 am on Wednesday.

"There will be movement of force throughout and voting will be held amidst tight security. Duty cards were allotted. The liquor shops have been closed for 48 hours and will open only once the voting is over," the officials added.

Officials further said that hoardings, banners, and posters of candidates will be taken down within a radius of 200 meters from the polling booth. Elections booths are allowed to have banners of size less than three by four and a half feet and anything more will be considered as a violation of the moral code of conduct (MCC). States governments of poll-bound states have been informed to not misuse the official machinery for the elections.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Election campaigns for the first phase of Assembly polls in Western UP ended on Tuesday evening. Shamli, Mathura, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Aligarh will go to poll tomorrow, February 10.

Legislative council elections for 36 seats were postponed on demand of multiple parties. The polls that were scheduled in two phases on March 3 and March 7 will now be held on a single day on April 9, the Election Commission informed in a statement on Sunday, February 6.

Elections will be held in the 403 Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10. Yogi Adityanath's first tenure as CM of Uttar Pradesh will end on 14 March 2022.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)