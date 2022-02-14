UP Elections: 794 Companies Of Central Police Forces Deployed For Second Phase Of Polls

As the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on Monday, 14 February, there will be a deployment of 794 companies of the Central Police Forces in the state, ANI reported citing Election Commission. The companies of the forces will be deployed for the polling booth security, law and order and EVM security. The eight Assembly seats including Nagina, Sambhal, Bijnor, Dhampur, Asmoli, Deoband, Rampur, Maniharan and Gangoh have been placed under the sensitive category.

Deployment of 794 companies of Central Police Forces

In the second phase of the UP Assembly elections, 733 companies of the Central Police Force will be deployed for security at the polling booth, around 50 companies will be deployed for law and order duty, as per the ANI report. Furthermore, three companies of the forces will be deployed for the EVM security. As many as 6860 inspectors and sub-inspectors of the Uttar Pradesh Police have been deployed in addition to 54,670 constables, 43,397 Homeguards, 930 PRD Jawans, 18 company PAC and 7746 village chowkidars have been placed on duty for security purposes of the second phase of the elections, according to the ANI report. Around 4917 polling centres have been placed under the sensitive category along with 436 localities. The voting for the second phase of the elections will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm on 14 February.

12,544 polling stations set up for phase two

Around 586 candidates are contesting in the elections at the 55 Assembly seats which has a total of 2.02 voters on Monday. Around 23,404 polling places and 12,544 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. The 55 Assembly seats are spread in nine districts of the state which include Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bareilly, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Amroha and Badaun. According to ANI, the constituencies going to polls in the second phase in Uttar Pradesh are Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Najibabad, Nagina (SC), Barhapur, Dhampur, Nehtaur (SC), Shekhupur, Dataganj, Baheri, Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Faridpur (SC), Aonla, Katra, Jalalabad, Tilhar, Powayan (SC), Shahjahanpur, Behat, Moradabad Nagar, Bijnor, Badaun, Dadraul, Chandpur, Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Noorpur, Kanth, Dhanaura (SC), Bisauli (SC), Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi (SC), Asmoli, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur. Milak (SC), Deoband, Rampur Maniharan (SC), Gangoh, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Naugawan Sadat, Amroha, Hasanpur, Gunnaur and Rampur.

