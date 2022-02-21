UP Elections: AAP Hints At Post-poll Alliance To Keep Out BJP In Case Of Hung Assembly

Amid the ongoing high stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday has hinted at a post-poll alliance to keep the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the state. Kejriwal added that the AAP is open for an alliance after the polls in case there is a hung assembly. He also urged people to vote for his party.

"If hung Assembly takes place in UP, we will go to the government and get all our guarantees fulfilled to keep BJP out. So don't worry about the seats, vote for AAP with great enthusiasm," said Kejriwal while addressing a rally in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has commenced his four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh amid the ongoing polls. An AAP spokesperson informed PTI that the Delhi Chief Minister will begin his visit with a public meeting in the state capital in the Qaisarbagh area and will later visit many other places including Barabanki, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur. During his visit, Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to carry out multiple election-related programs of his party. Kejriwal is set to be accompanied with AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh and three to four MLAs from Delhi.

It is pertinent to mention that Kejriwal's visit to Gorakhpur holds prominence as AAP has fielded Vijay Kumar Srivastava against BJP leader and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur constituency. As stated by the Aam Aadmi Party on their official Twitter handle, Kejriwal will address a program at 12.30 p.m. in Lucknow and will later address another program at 4 p.m. in Barabanki.

UP elections phase 3

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had informed that around 2.06 crore voters turned up to cast their votes till 5 pm. According to the election commission's voter turnout app, a voter turnout of 60.31% was recorded in the state till 5 pm. The final data was yet to be out at the time. According to the data shared by the Election Commission, the average polling percentage was 63.14% in Hathras, 59.90% in Firozabad, 63.04% in Kasganj, 65.70% in Etah, 61.51% in Mainpuri, 59.13% in Farrukhabad, 61.93% in Kannauj, 58.33% in Etawah, 60.42% in Auraiya, 58.50% in Kanpur Dehat, 56.14% in Kanpur Nagar, 59.93% in Jalaun, 57.52% in Jhansi, 69.05% in Lalitpur, 60.56% in Hamirpur and 64.56% in Mahoba. Polling started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. As many as 627 candidates were in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 people were eligible to vote.