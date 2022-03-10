UP Elections: After Historic BJP Win, CM Yogi Hails Amit Shah For 'efficient Strategy'

In UP elections 2022, Yogi Adityanath won for an unprecedented 2nd time as Samajwadi Party failed to stop the saffron party from returning to power. As BJP won a second consecutive term, CM Adityanath took to Koo and praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his 'energetic guidance' and 'efficient strategy'.

Taking to Koo, Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Historic victory of BJP alliance in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections The energetic guidance of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji is the result of efficient strategy. Under your guidance, we will continue to progress on the path of public welfare as per the mantra of 'Sabka Saath- Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas'."

After the historic win in UP elections, Yogi Adityanath addressed a crowd of hundreds at the BJP office on Thursday. In his first address, the saffron party leader pointed out that all eyes were on Uttar Pradesh, owing to its vastness.

He then went on to thank the people of the state for trusting him and the party leadership for a second term. He also took a moment to express gratitude to PM Modi, Amit Shah and BJP's National President JP Nadda, under whose leadership he claimed victory was made possible.

UP Elections 2022

As per latest data of the Election Commission of India, BJP has won 44 seats and is leading in 205 seats, while SP candidates have only 5 seats to their name and are ahead in just 18 seats. Furthermore, Congress and BSP are leading in one seat each. Yogi Adityanath, who contested from Gorakhpur, is leading with 1,49,108 votes. Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla from SP has only secured 56,212 votes so far.