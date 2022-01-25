UP Elections: After Naming Azam Khan As Candidate; SP Skeptical Of BJP's 'criminal List'

In a bid to turntables at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday said that saffron party's 'Captain' CM Yogi Adityanath and 'vice captains' Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma along with 82 of the 195 candidates named for the Uttar Pradesh assembly had a 'criminal background'.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Central government of BJP by raking up the Lakhimpur incident. "And in Delhi team, in their honour…BJP should declare 'Lakhimpur' as capital instead of Lucknow!" he wrote in Hindi.

उप्र में भाजपा की टीम का कप्तान, उप कप्तान और अब तक घोषित 195 में से 82 प्रत्याशियों की छवि आपराधिक है… और दिल्ली की टीम में तो साक्षात्… उनके सम्मान में… भाजपा लखनऊ की जगह ‘लखीमपुर’ को राजधानी घोषित कर दे! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 25, 2022

Revenge?

On Monday, SP released the list of candidates for the state. Among the 159 named on the list was Azam Khan as the candidate from Rampur, and his son Abdullah Azam Khan as the candidate from Suar. Azam Khan has over 84 cases filed against him and is still in prison while with over 43 cases, his son Abdullah who was in prison, has recently come out.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah had exuded hope that his father Azam Khan will be granted bail before the elections. "He resides in the heart of the Rampur people. They will give their answer on March 10."

Critical of SP's choice of candidates, the BJP had slammed the party left, right and centre. Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the party, stating that it is the Akhilesh-led party's compulsion to always declare criminals as candidates for polls. "New list, same old criminals and goons as candidates," he wrote on Twitter.

समाजवादी पार्टी की मजबूरी है

गुंडों अपराधियों को प्रत्याशी बनाना जरूरी है..



लिस्ट नई, अपराधी वही!! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 24, 2022

UP elections

Elections in UP will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth, and fifth phases will take place on February 14, 20, 23, and 27, respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. AIMIM has announced it will contest on 100 seats.

(Image: PTI)