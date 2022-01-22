UP Elections: AIMIM Announces Alliance With Babu Singh Kushwaha & Bharat Mukti Morcha

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the state witnessed a new political alliance on Saturday, January 22, in form of the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi announced his coalition with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha.

While addressing a press conference, Owaisi claimed that his alliance will contest on all 403 seats and if they come into power, the state will have two chief ministers and three deputy chief ministers.

"AIMIM will participate in the Assembly elections under the "Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha". Morcha will contest on all 403 seats. If the alliance comes to power there will be 2 Chief Ministers, one from the OBC community and another from the Dalit community. There would be 3 Deputy Chief Ministers including from the Muslim community," said Owaisi.

Taking it to Twitter, AIMIM wrote that Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi held a press conference with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Waman Meshram in Lucknow today. AIMIM will participate in the Assembly elections under the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha which will contest on all 403 seats, the party informed.

On being asked whether the alliance was formed out of compulsion, Babu Singh Kushwaha dismissed the claim and said that they will work for the betterment of backward and minority communities. "We worked for Dalit, backward and minority community for a long time," he said.

A look at alliances in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10.

While Congress, AAP, and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and Nishad party. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts BJP will win in Uttar Pradesh

The Republic-P Marq opinion poll has projected that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth-led BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8-16, Congress 3-9, and others 0-4 seats.

