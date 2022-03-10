UP Elections: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Says 'It'll Be A Sad Day For Democracy If BSP Dissolves'

After conceding his defeat in UP Elections 2022, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that if Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) dissolves, it will be a 'sad day'. Owaisi also added that BSP has played a big role in India's democracy and he hopes that the party gets 'stronger'.

According to news agency ANI, the AIMIM chief said, "It'll be a sad day for democracy if Bahujan Samaj Party dissolves. BSP has had a big role in India's democracy. We hope that the party gets stronger. Today's result definitely shows weakness, but BSP is needed."

AIMIM failed to open an account in the UP Assembly Elections. After his defeat, while addressing a press conference, Owaisi said that he 'respected' the mandate of the people and further thanked AIMIM volunteers and the public who voted for the party while also promising to work hard in future elections. He said, "The UP public has decided to give power to BJP, I respect the decision of the public. I thank AIMIM's state president, workers, members, and the public who voted for us. Our efforts were quite a lot, but the results didn't come as per our expectations. We'll work hard again."

Owaisi also condemned those political parties who were trying to hide their defeat by raising the issue of EVMs and stating that the fault was not of the electronic machine, but the 'chip' in the minds of the people. The AIMIM chief added that whatever they want to blame, tell them blame, but we will continue to contest elections. Owaisi further said that there has been a success, but it's 80-20 and that they will start working again from tomorrow and that they will perform better next time.

UP Elections 2022

According to the official data of the Election Commission, BJP has won 125 seats and is leading on another 130 in UP, clearly putting them past the halfway mark and towards a decisive victory. On the other hand, opponent Samajwadi Party has managed to bag only 39 seats, in addition to the 72 that the party is projected to win. Yogi Adityanath, who contested from his bastion Gorakhpur has won with a historic margin of over 1.02 lakh votes. He is the first BJP Chief Minister to not only complete his five-year term, but return to power for his second innings.

Image: ANI