UP Elections: Akhilesh Terms Azam Khan Allegations Baseless, Weighs In On Hijab Row

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a rally in Rampur. Rampur Muslim Dominated seat where a fierce battle is up against jailed Samajwadi party politician Azaman and Congress' Kazim Ali. Azam Khan was denied bail on February 4 by the Apex Court. Talking about Azam Khan bail denial and opponent BJP in an exclusive interview, Samajwadi Supremo said, "BJP has a small mindset because of that they do negative politics."

When SP chief was asked to speak in detail about his jailed ally Azam Khan, the ex-CM claimed, "The allegations against Azam Khan are all baseless. Cattle robbery, books theft these kinds of allegations are a result of small mindset of BJP."

Akhilesh Yadav reaffirmed the belief in court and said that the court will grant justice to his ally. The SP supremo said that development will continue in the Rampur constituency as it was happening before. University, schools will continue to be built and necessities like "electricity and clean water will be provided" to the people of the Rampur constituency.

A scheduled caste women's dead body was found in property owned by the Samajwadi party's ministers' son on Thursday. The accused Kajol Singh is the son of Fateh Bahadur Singh who was a minister during the Akhilesh Yadav Government speaking on that matter Akhilesh Yadav said that the accused son "is not a member of SP, he does not hold any position nor is he a karyakarta".

He further elaborated, "The accused's father, who was a member of SP, died four years back, why did the police take so long to take necessary action (in the Unnao case)?," asked Samajwadi party supremo.

When questioned about the Hijab controversy, the SP chief gave a short answer saying, "Justice should be provided based on the constitution. Lawbook of the nation provides freedom to every individual to wear the attire they want."

Speaking on the first phase election, SP CM candidate said, "BJP has been wiped in every phase of the UP elections. Our collation will win the most seat and come power."

The SP Chief concluded by claiming that he and his party will win the upcoming election polls.

Uttar Pradesh elections

The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections of 58 constituencies was completed on February 10. According to the Election Commission of India report, the voter turnout percentage was 60.17% which was comparatively less than the 2017 Assembly election in the aforesaid constituencies.

The remaining phases are scheduled on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, Mach 3 and March 7. Results of the poll will be declared on March 10 along with the other four states which will commence their polling later in February.