UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav Avers 'SP Is Winning, That Is Why BJP Is Trying To Rig Polls'

A day before the UP elections results, Akhilesh Yadav has asked political parties and people to treat the counting centres as the 'pilgrimage of democracy'. He further asked them to make every conspiracy by the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) 'to manipulate the election results impossible'. This comes hours after Samajwadi Party (SP) wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner ahead of counting votes on March 10, demanding webcasting of the counting process in all constituencies.

Taking to Twitter, the SP leader wrote in Hindi, "Treat the counting centres as the 'pilgrimage of democracy' and go there and persevere and make every conspiracy by the ruling party to manipulate the election results impossible! The SP-Alliance is winning, that's why the BJP is trying to rig polls."

मतगणना केंद्रों को ‘लोकतंत्र का तीर्थ’ समझकर वहाँ जाएं और डटे रहें और सत्तापक्ष द्वारा चुनाव परिणाम में हेराफेरी की हर साज़िश को असंभव बना दें!



सपा-गठबंधन की जीत हो रही है, तभी तो भाजपाई धांधली की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party, in the letter, requested that the counting process be webcast across all districts and that the link for the same be made available to all political parties to watch it live. The letter reads, "SP demands that on March 10, the counting of votes in all constituencies across all districts of the state be webcasting and the link be shared with the chief officials and parties to watch live in order to ensure free and fair elections."

Samajwadi Party writes to Chief Election Commissioner ahead of counting of votes tomorrow, demands webcasting of the counting process in all constituencies across all districts & that the link for the same be made available to all political parties so that it can be watched live.

On Wednesday morning, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party posted a video on the micro-blogging site in which Varanasi's Commissioner Deepal Agarwal discussed a reported 'lapse' in the protocol in the movement of EVMs, adding that the machines concerned were only those used for training. In the video, the officer can be seen saying, "If you talk about the protocol for the movement of EVMs, there was a lapse, I accept that. But I can guarantee that it is impossible to take away machines used in voting. There is three-grade security. Political party workers can even sit outside the centres to keep an eye on."

The counting of votes cast in the UP Assembly Election will take place on March 10, and the results will be declared on the same day. The Poll of Exit polls has predicted that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP will break the 37-year-old jinx by returning to power in UP for a second consecutive term. As per the data collected by the Poll of Polls, BJP is expected to win 267 seats in the 403-member House, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP might get 123 seats. The other parties- Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress, and others (including independents) are likely to win 9, 3, and 1 seat respectively.