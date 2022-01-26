UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav Defends Azam Khan's Candidature; 'Cases Lodged By BJP'

Amid massive controversy over the Samajwadi Party (SP) naming Azam Khan and other leaders with criminal backgrounds in its list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday defended the party's decision by saying that most of the cases against its had been filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

While targetting the BJP, Akhilesh was quoted by ANI saying, "Gayatri Prajapati's wife doesn't have any case against her, cases are against the husband. Most cases against Azam Khan were lodged under BJP rule. As far as Nahid Hasan is concerned, BJP (government) lodged most cases against him."

On Monday, January 24, SP released the list of candidates for the state. Among the 159 named on the list was Azam Khan as the candidate from Rampur, and his son Abdullah Azam Khan as the candidate from Suar. Azam Khan has over 84 cases filed against him and is currently in prison while with over 43 cases, his son Abdullah who was in prison, has been released.

Samajwadi Party seeks ban on opinion polls

A day before releasing its candidate list, the Samajwadi Party had urged the Election Commission of India to impose a ban on opinion polls being aired by news channels, calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Writing to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, UP SP president Naresh Uttam Patel contended that the voters are getting influenced by the findings of these surveys. He also opined that the prohibition of opinion polls was a prerequisite for free and fair elections.

The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has predicted that Yogi Adityanth-led BJP+ is likely to retain power in UP, with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8-16, Congress 3-9, and others 0-4 seats.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes and declaration of results shall take place on March 10.