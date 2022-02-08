After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Akhilesh Yadav led-Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday also released its manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election, with a tag line - 'Satya Vachan, Atoot Vada', promising that the MSP on crops will be fixed, sugarcane farmers will be paid in 15 days, and all farmers will be made debt-free in four years.

The Manifesto was launched by party president Akhilesh Yadav. During the event, he stated, "We have not only done what we said in the 2012 election manifesto, but also did what we did not say in the manifesto."

Here are some of the promises in the SP Manifesto:

300 units of domestic electricity will be free

MSP will be given for all crops and payment will be made for sugarcane farmers in 15 days

All farmers will be made debt-free within 4 years i.e. by 2025

Free electricity, interest free loan will be given to all farmers for irrigation

25 lakh Rupees will be given to the families of martyred farmers during the farmers' movement. Along with this, a memorial will also be built.

Education from KG to PG will be free for girls

Samajwadi pension will start again

Samajwadi canteens and grocery stores will be established.

BPL families will be given 2 gas cylinders free of cost.

Dial 1809 Mazdoor power line will be established.

CCTV camera and drone surveillance will be done

Efforts will be made to reduce the response time of the police to less than 15 minutes.

Corruption will be reduced from all police stations and tehsils.

University seats will be doubled.

Laptops will be distributed to all 12th pass students.

Health budget will be increased by 3 times from the current level.

A single roof clearance system will be created for industries.

Restoring the old pension scheme, the system before 2005 will be implemented.

Farmers will be freed from debt within 4 years, a debt relief law will be made.

Urban Employment Guarantee Act will be made.

33% reservation for women in government jobs

Antyodaya Yojana will be started again.

Call center and old age ashram will be run.

33% representation of women in UP police force contract will be terminated

Recruitment related to education will be filled in 1 year.

Cyber ​​units will be formed in all the districts to control cyber crime.

CM public security cell will be formed

CM Mamata extends support to Akhilesh

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference on Tuesday in its support to Samajwadi Party in Lucknow along with Akhilesh Yadav. Giving a clarion call to ensure SP's victory in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election, she urged the people to not fall for BJP's "false promises".

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases -- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10, 2022. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351.

Image: Twitter/@samajwadiparty