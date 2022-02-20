UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav Promises Govt Jobs To 11 Lakh Youth If Voted To Power

Amid the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday promised to provide jobs to 11 lakh people, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state has failed to provide jobs to the youth. He also expressed confidence that his party would win all the six seats in the Barabanki seat.

Addressing an election rally in Barabanki, the SP chief stated, "We will provide government jobs to youth after coming to power. You all struggled a lot under this govt for jobs, but no one listens to you. Around 11 lakh posts are vacant in the state government, which need to be filled, but this (Yogi) government has not done that. When the Samajwadi government comes to power, we will provide employment to 11 lakh youth."

Expressing confidence over winning in Barabanki, he added, "Listen to their (BJP) speeches, look at the faces of their leaders, it looks evident now that they are not going to come back to power. Hit a sixer to make SP win so that BJP is thrown out of the boundary. We will win all six seats in Barabanki."

Akhilesh calls CM Yogi 'Bulldozer Baba'

"We provided the facility of calling police by dialling 100 in case of any emergency or dispute but 'Bulldozer Baba' (Yogi Adityanath) has ruined our police too by changing the number to 112. He (Yogi Adityanath) changed the name of everything. Till now we were calling him "Baba Chief Minister" but today one of the reputed English newspapers called him "Baba Bulldozer". I have not kept this name, this name was kept by a reputed English newspaper. And the time the vote is held, the government will change," said Akhilesh Yadav.

"Bulldozer" is a reference to the action taken by the state government to vacate illegally occupied land and properties by using Bulldozers.

UP elections 2022

The third phase of voting has concluded in Uttar Pradesh. The voter turnout was recorded at 57.58% as of 5 pm, as updated by Election Commission in UP. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Image: ANI