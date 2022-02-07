UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav Promises To Build Vodka Plant To Prevent Wastage Of Potatoes

Pointing at a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader who is an agriculture expert, Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the party will build a potato processing factory in Uttar Pradesh if voted to power. While campaigning in Agra, Akhilesh Yadav also hinted at a plan to manufacture vodka that will be set up to prevent the wastage of potatoes grown by the farmers of the region. The SP leader also claimed that the region was famed for its potato crop but the produce was wasted due to a lack of support from the government.

'Tell me whether vodka can be made from potatoes or not?' asked the Samajwadi Party leader.

#WATCH | We will build a potato processing unit here and if needed we will also build a vodka plant. Tell me whether vodka can be made from potatoes or not?: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Agra#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/9ldHbnJguk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2022

Earlier, in 2015 when Akhilesh Yadav was Chief Minister had announced to set up at least one vodka brewing factory in Kannauj and Farrukhabad districts each to ensure remunerative prices to farmers.

Meanwhile, the SP chief on Sunday also asserted, “I have come to know that the (market) share of vodka has gone up in the last few years after BJP came to power. I want to assure you that we will provide a subsidy of Rs 100-200 crore for setting up industries to process potatoes in the region and make chips and snacks. If needed, we will even set up a plant to manufacture vodka to prevent the wastage of potatoes grown by the farmers of this region.”

UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav promises to relax the age limit for police recruitment

While claiming that many youngsters have become overage for recruitment in the Army and police during the COVID-19 pandemic, the SP leader said that if his party is voted to power then he will limit the age.

"We will send a special request to the Army to recruit the youth of Uttar Pradesh for the service of the nation. If needed, we will also relax the age limit in police recruitment,” added Akhilesh Yadav.

(With agency inputs)