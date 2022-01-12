UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav Says 'Working To Connect With People' As 2 BJP Netas Join SP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the people of Uttar Pradesh are tired of hatred politics, and politics of insult and exploitation. His reaction came after two ministers - Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan - resigned from the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet.

"The people of UP are tired of negative politics and politics of discrimination. Samajwadi Party is working to connect people and in this sequence, yesterday Swami Prasad Maurya came with all his people and today Dara Singh Chauhan has also come with us, I am happy that the whole of UP wants to do politics of prosperity and promote employment and development...The people will form the government of Samajwadi Party," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Reacting to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's '80% versus 20%' comment, Akhilesh Yadav said, "80% of people are with our alliance and today we have 80% votes with us, and the remaining 20% of the people are against the BJP. BJP's defeat is confirmed."

The Samajwadi Party chief said that the party will release its list of candidates before every phase of election and notification. On the ban of physical rallies, Akhilesh said that his party will follow the guidelines issued by Election Commission.

'Have sounded an alarm by resigning': Swami Prasad Maurya

Dara Singh Chauhan quit the UP Cabinet after the unexpected resignation of Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday. "BJP formed a government with the support of Dalits, backward communities...but didn't serve them well, which is why I resigned," Dara Singh said while speaking to reporters.

Maurya had also echoed similar views. "I have sounded an alarm by resigning. There is a pain of five years behind this decision as the unemployed were made fun of and the treatment with Dalits, other backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth, small and medium enterprises traders by the current Yogi leadership is the reason I resigned. 2022 election will tell who is the real Swami Prasad Maurya," he said.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted separate pictures with both the leaders, welcoming them and their support. "The SP and its allies will unite and take the movement of equality to the extreme… Eliminate discrimination! This is our collective resolve! Respect everyone-- space for everyone," Akhilesh tweeted with the #Melahobe hashtag.