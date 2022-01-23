UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over 2021 UPTET Paper Leak; 'disrespected Youth'

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the UP Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam being cancelled last year due to a question paper getting leaked.

Taking to Twitter, the SP chief wrote, "SP stands with the injustice done to the candidates in the UPTET exam. The BJP has disrespected the youth and it will cost them dearly. BJP is insensitive. The candidates of this party will crave votes at every booth. Youth should say today, 'We don't want BJP'."

UPTET परीक्षा में अभ्यर्थियों के साथ हुए अन्याय में सपा साथ खड़ी है।



युवाओं का अनादर भाजपा को बहुत महँगा पड़ेगा। संवेदनहीन भाजपा को यही अभ्यर्थी हर बूथ पर वोटों के लिए तरसा देंगे।



‘युवा’ कहे आजका

नहीं चाहिए भाजपा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 23, 2022

It should be mentioned that the UPTET 2021 examination was held today, January 23, in two shifts - 10 am and 2:30 pm - with adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

UPTET 2021 Question paper leak

Earlier, on 28 November 2021, the authorities had cancelled the UPTET-2021 exam after the exam question paper was leaked, following which several people were arrested hours before the exam. A few members of the examination regulatory body in Prayagraj were also involved in the scandal.

Additional chief secretaries, home, additional director general, law and order, the principal secretary, and other officials concerned were asked to look into the matter.

UP Assembly Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.