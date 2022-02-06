UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav Taunts BJP, Says They Are 'pained By SP-RLD Alliance'

With merely a few days left for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to begin, the clash of words between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to escalate as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at the BJP stating that the pain has increased for the ruling BJP after Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary allied with SP for the UP elections.

Akhilesh Yadav's statements came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that Jayant Chaudhary will be removed from the party if SP forms a government in Uttar Pradesh. "They are saying we will leave Jayant Chaudhary later, but I want to say that once the Samajwadi people hold someone's hand, we don't leave them", the SP chief stated.

Further hitting out at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "Yogi is an amazing chief minister and has no work apart from spreading lies." Calling the UP elections a bid to save the Constitution of the country, the Samajwadi Party chief also alleged that the future of the youth has been ruined by the BJP government in the state as it is not able to give them jobs while the age of the youth is increasing.

Reiterating his party's pre-poll promises, Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party will do the work of giving age relaxation and providing jobs to the youth.

Farmers have done a good job during the lockdown: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav also lauded the farmers and further praised their role during the COVID-19 pandemic saying that they continued to work in the fields despite a lockdown in the country. "The problem of food would have arisen in front of the people if the farmers would have not worked during COVID, but the BJP government, which claims to have doubled the income of the farmers is not able to provide fertilizer to them", he claimed.

Further making a promise to compensate the families of the farmers who died during the year-long agitation against the Centre's agriculture laws with Rs 25 lakh each, he lauded the farmers for their unity that forced the government to withdraw the three agrarian laws.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah took a swipe at the tie-up between the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal and said that the party will break its alliance with the RLD after coming to power. Speaking at a rally of BJP supporters in Bulandshahr district, he said, "If by mistake the Samajwadi Party forms a government, Jayant Chaudhary will be made to leave the party within 3 days as Azam Khan will come out of jail."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh elections will commence on February 10 and will be held be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Image: PTI