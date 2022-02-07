UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Mamata Banerjee, Promises 'will Come To Power'

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday welcomed West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Uttar Pradesh. Taking a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that we defeated them together in West Bengal and now will defeat them in UP.

"We defeated them (BJP) together in West Bengal, now we will defeat in UP. It is my promise to Didi that we will come to power again. Warm welcome and greeting to Didi in UP," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Mamata Banerjee to address joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav on Feb 8

Mamata Banerjee arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Monday to campaign for the Samajwadi Party and address a joint rally and press conference with Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, The TMC said that she wants the Samajwadi party to win elections. "If people support him, then there is a chance of Akhilesh Ji winning in this election," she said.

Notably, Banerjee had campaigned for SP in the 2017 Assembly elections. Last Year, SP Rajya Sabha MP and national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda had campaigned for TMC ahead of the West Bengal polls. Samajwadi Party had also not fielded any candidate and extended its support to the ruling TMC in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav shares a cordial relationship with Mamata Banerjee and had even attended the grand opposition meeting hosted by the TMC supremo in January 2019.

UP elections: Smriti Irani slams Akhilesh for seeking Mamata's support

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday slammed Akhilesh Yadav, wondering why the Samajwadi Party chief was seeking the support of the TMC supremo who had "insulted" the people of Uttar Pradesh. While addressing a poll programme in Gautam Buddh Nagar', Irani claimed Akhilesh Yadav's reach out to Mamata Banerjee was an indication that he is "not getting people's support on his own strength".

The Union Minister said that Yadav was seeking support from Banerjee despite her insulting the traditions, culture and food habits of the people of Uttar Pradesh. "I want to ask Akhilesh ji, what has happened now that you want the support of those who had forgotten the glorious past of this state and openly insult the residents of the state. What compulsion do you have?" Irani questioned.