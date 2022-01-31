UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav's 'samajwad' Questioned Over Use Of 'ultra-lux' Caravan

With the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections inching closer, all eyes are set on the political developments in the state. Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, eying to replace the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, filed his nomination from the party’s turf - Mainpuri’s Karhal Assembly constituency - on Monday. Tweeting about the same, Yadav posted a picture on his Twitter account of him sitting in his campaigning bus. The picture stirred a row, as netizens questioned the SP supremo for propagating party's pro-poor narrative, yet leading an 'ultra-luxirous' life.

Making his debut in the Legislative Assembly polls this time, Akhilesh Yadav moved into his plush election campaign bus to file his nomination form. Posting a picture of himself waving at party workers from his ‘ultra-luxurious caravan’ in a tweet on Monday, the former Uttar Pradesh CM said that his nomination is a mission to defeat ‘negative politics.’

“This 'nomination' is a 'mission' because this election of UP will write the history of the next century of the state and the country! Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking for defeating negative politics, and removing it too,” the SP chief wrote in Hindi.

ये ‘नॉमिनेशन’ एक ‘मिशन’ है क्योंकि यूपी का ये चुनाव प्रदेश और देश की अगली सदी का इतिहास लिखेगा!



आइए प्रोग्रेसिव सोच के साथ सकारात्मक राजनीति के इस आंदोलन में हिस्सा लें… नकारात्मक राजनीति को हराएं भी, हटाएं भी!!



— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 31, 2022

Netizens question Samajwadi Party's 'socialist' ideology

However, Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet didn’t tune well with his party’s 'samajwadi' ideology, as netizens questioned Yadav’s not so ‘samajwadi’ (socialist) lifestyle. Netizens disputed the SP’s ‘pro-poor and socialist’ agenda after the party president's picture travelling in an AC-fitted, luxurious election campaigning bus came to the fore.

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party president, Union Minister of Skill and Electronic Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned Akhilesh’s style of ‘Socialism’ and called his campaign bus ‘ultra-lux caravan.’

— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) January 31, 2022

Another user challenged his big talk on the pro-poor outlook of his party. One Twitter user contended that despite being out of power for five years, the Samajwadi Party chief’s lifestyle had remained unchanged. “This man talks about Socialism! He's out of power for 5 years, still check his lifestyle, (sic)” a Twitter user commented on his picture.

— Sumanta Ghosh (@sumantaghosh) January 31, 2022

In another sarcastic barb, a third user termed Akhilesh’s Lifestyle ‘Samajwadi Luxury.’ “This is call samajwadi luxury and their luxurious lifestyle. How come they called themselves they are poor's party. In their tenure they just made themselves and their relatives rich,” he commented.

— Ujjawal Chaudhary (@IamUChaudhary) January 31, 2022

With less than two weeks left for the UP election, the Samajwadi Party has stepped up their poll campaigning in the state. SP has joined hands with smaller regional parties to fight the incumbent BJP. The elections will be held in seven phases and the first phase of the polls will begin from Feb 10. Poll results will be out on March 10.

