UP Elections: Amit Shah Attacks SP, BSP; 'Bua & Babua Didn't Even Build Toilets For Poor'

While campaigning in Uttar Pradesh for the remaining phases of polling in the state on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at the previous opposition regimes and severely criticised them for depriving the state of development. Besides, he also exuded confidence in forming the government in the state with victory over 300 seats.

In his address, Shah attacked both his contemporaries - Bahujan Samajwadi Party Cheif Mayawati and Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav with a single jibe and called them out for ruling the state for 15 years and yet failing to do any significant work for the upliftment of the people.

'Bua and Babua couldn't even build toilets'

Calling Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav - ‘Bua aur Babuwa’ (aunt-nephew), Shah claimed that their parties ruled Uttar Pradesh for 15 years, yet none of them even cared to build toilets for the poor. However, the ruling BJP government had constructed around 2.61 crore toilets in the state in the last five years.

Amit Shah continued his tirade against Akhilesh Yadav and stated that if his party came to power, the state will be ruled by mafias and goons. "If Akhilesh's government comes to power then people facing criminal cases like Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari will come out of jail," Amit Shah said.

BJP has been very critical of Samajwadi Party and has often accused the party of patronizing goons and mafias. Earlier on Monday, Yogi Adityanath accused the SP supremo of "maintaining silence" about the "connection" between the Samajwadi Party and the father of one of the Ahmedabad blast convicts and asked him to apologise to the people of the state.

Yogi Adtiyanath in one of his rallies alleged that eight of those convicted in Ahmedabad blasts have roots in Azamgarh and that one of the convict's fathers is a Samajwadi Party activist. Previously, On Saturday, Adityanath had claimed that family members of one of the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts convicts were seen rallying with Akhilesh Yadav to garner votes. While Akhilesh Yadav evaded the allegations by denying to respond to CM Yogi's allegations and retorted that BJP is berating him, as they are 'sensing defeat' in ongoing polls.

UP elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh had completed 3 phases of polling till Feb 20. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase recorded 60.18% voting. The remaining 4 phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



Image: PTI/ ANI