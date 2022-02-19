UP Elections: Amit Shah Avers BJP Fulfilled Over 90% Of Its 2017 Poll Promises

Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Union Home Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Amit Shah, listed out the various development works carried out by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

Home Minister Shah started his speech by thanking the people of UP for electing BJP with a full majority in the last three Parliamentary and Assembly elections. BJP had won majority seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in 2017, came to power in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority, winning 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

"We had nothing to do with 2014, 2017 and 2019 election victories. I'm saying from my heart that we won elections only because of your blessings," Shah said and claimed that his party was able to fulfil 92.6% of the promises made in the BJP's 2017 election manifesto.

'When Kannauj's perfume goes outside India, it brings name for UP': Amit Shah

The Home Minister, then, elaborated his 2017 idea of 1 Janpad 1 Utpad (1 district and 1 production). Shah said that the incumbent BJP government was able to create a marketing infrastructure for every district's traditional product and claimed that products from all 80 districts have been identified and marketing is underway.

The Home Minister added that 1.5 crore people were employed under the 1 Janpad 1 Utpad scheme. Speaking about the speciality of specific product marketing Shah said, "When Kannauj's perfume goes outside India, it brings name for UP and India."

Lauding the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for ensuring stability during its 5-year term, Amit Shah jibed at the opposition and said other parties do have stability but only in their party leadership and added that their leadership is decided only on nepotism.

"Leaders are decided on surname like Congress will always have a president of Gandhi lineage and SP will have of Yadav," Shah said.

Amit Shah on UP's infrastructure development

Speaking about the infrastructural development of the state, HM Shah cited some figures. He said the BJP's double engine government has passed orders to build five new international airports in five years. He elaborated on the UP government's work on roadways and said that there was only two half-built expressways in the state in the last 70 years but "our government has joined five new expressway in five years."

He added that the mission for the next five years is to connect all expressways with all 80 districts of the state. The Union Home Minister provided more statistics on the development of roads in the state under the Yogi Cabinet.

"Around 14, 471 Km roads which were built, were upgraded...2-way roads were upgraded to 4-way and 4-way were upgraded to 6-way," Shas said, adding, "Only our government could have provided 10 cities with metro facilities in five years."

Uttar Pradesh election

Friday was the last day of campaigning for Uttar Pradesh's Phase 3 Assembly elections. People of 16 districts, divided into 59 constituencies will come out to cast their vote on February 20.

Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.