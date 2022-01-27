UP Elections: Amit Shah Criticises Akhilesh Yadav's Pick Azam Khan; 'CrPC Fell Short'

"Was goonda raj prevalent in Uttar Pradesh or not?" asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mathura on Thursday. Shah claimed that with the formation of the BJP government in the state, goons who used to scare the police surrendered because they are now scared of the police.

Targetting the Samajwadi Party, who led the previous government, Shah said, "But when they (goons) are caught, Akhilesh Yadav gets hurt. Somewhere it is Mukhtaar Ansaari, it is Azam Khan elsewhere, the menace is widespread. In fact, when Azam Khan was caught, there were so many cases filed against him that the CrPC fell short."

Criminal antecedent of Azam Khan

Amid lingering attacks from the BJP, Azam Khan filed his nomination for the Rampur Sadar seat from inside Sitapur jail on Wednesday. The Returning Officer from Rampur visited the jail to get his nomination papers after an order was issued by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rampur Court.

Samajwadi Party has, as per protocols, revealed the criminal antecedents of Azam Khan, who is lodged in Sitapur jail since Feb 2020. There are as many as 77 criminal cases filed against the Samajwadi Party's Rampur candidate, most of which pertain to Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 159 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 509 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 448 (house tress pass), and 500 (defamation).

Akhilesh Yadav defends Azam Khan's candidature, blames BJP for criminal cases

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav defended the party's decision of fielding Khan by saying that most of the cases against him had been filed by the BJP government.

Elections in UP will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth, and fifth phases will take place on February 14, 20, 23, and 27, respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7.

The constituency from which Khan is contesting- Rampur- will go to the polls in the second phase on February 14 of the Uttar Pradesh elections.