UP Elections: Amit Shah Lambasts Samajwadi Party; 'S Means Sampatti, P Means Parivaar'

Amid the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lambasted the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) over mafia raj in the state during its tenure, stating that people like Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari will come out of jail if SP returns to power in the state.

Addressing a massive political rally in Rae Bareli, the Home Minister said, "Earlier, the crime of Uttar Pradesh was discussed in the whole country; mafia was visible all over the state. Today Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari are in jail.If this SP comes, then these people will come out of jail."

"If all these mafias have to be kept in jail, then only and only under the leadership of Modi ji and Yogi ji, make this BJP government for five years. Today, there is not a single Bahubali in Uttar Pradesh, so there is only one and only Bajrang Bali," HM Shah further added.

It is pertinent to note that jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari recently announced that he will contest the Uttar Pradesh elections from Mau on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket, which is in alliance with the SP.

'In SP, S means Sampatti, P means Parivaar': HM Amit Shah

Escalating his attack on Akhilesh's party, he furthe added, "SP has done the work of acquiring property. In SP, S means Sampatti (property) and P means Parivaar (family). When Akhilesh ji was the Chief Minister, about 45 people from his family were placed on different posts."

"Recently, Akhilesh ji got distracted when a Samajwadi perfume trader had an IT raid. Akhilesh ji, if there was a raid in the house of Samajwadi perfume trader, then why did you have trouble, what is your relation with him?," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The first two phases of the seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh have concluded. The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14 where the voter turnout was recorded at 61%.

The remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Image: @BJP4India-Twitter