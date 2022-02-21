UP Elections: Amit Shah Mocks Akhilesh Yadav; Says 'he Wears Specs Of Religion And Caste'

Amid the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, February 21, took a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, stating that unlike himself who wears a normal specs for a clear vision, the SP supremo wears glasses of religion and cast. This comes a day after the state concluded its third phase of the seven phased Assembly elections.

While addressing a political rally in Sitapur, Home Minister Shah said, "Right now, I am wearing specs, and I can clearly see everything. Akhilesh babu also wears a specs, and from one glass, he sees religion and from the other glass, he sees caste...Only PM Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas' politics is what Uttar Pradesh wants."

"Today there is no 'bahubali' in UP, only 'Bajrangbali' now...SP, BSP, Congress would do appeasement politics, insult the armed forces, would bail out terrorists. While BJP works for the poor, youth, women," the HM further said.

'Ghosts will dance at BJP's booths': Akhilesh Yadav

Earlier in the day, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that bhoot (ghosts) will dance at BJP's booths in the upcoming phases of the Uttar Pradesh election. Addressing a poll rally in Hardoi on Monday, the SP supremo stressed that the voters in each phase are in a race to defeat the BJP by a maximum number of votes.

While addressing a rally, Akhilesh Yadav said, "When the election will reach the 5th, 6th and 7th phases, only bhooth (ghosts) will dance at BJP's booths. BJP leaders do not know that there is a 440 volt current among the people against them. The leaders whose language has changed are not able to garner the support of people."

UP Assembly Elections 2022

The first phase was held on February 10 and the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4% whereas the second phase was held on February 14, which saw a voter turnout of 61%. The third phase was held on February 20, with a voter turnout of 61.09%. The remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.