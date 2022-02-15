UP Elections: Amit Shah Promises 'no Farmer Will Pay Electricity Bills For 5yrs' Under BJP

Union Home Minister and BJP's star campaigner Amit Shah is in Auraiya amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections. Addressing a rally in the city of Dibiyapur, he promised that farmers of UP will be free from the burden of paying electricity bills if the saffron party is voted back to power. The Union Minister also promised free gas cylinders and claimed that BJP will be victorious on March 10.

"Holi is on 18th (March), counting is on 10th, bring the BJP government to power on 10th, free gas cylinders will reach your house on 18th of March. No farmer will have to pay electricity bills for the next five years." Amit Shah said.

The senior BJP leader exuded confidence that his party will be victorious in the UP Elections. Shah claimed that the people of Western Uttar Pradesh have wiped out Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party in the first and second phases of elections. He averred that western UP has done the work of laying the foundation of the BJP government with more than 300 seats.

"The Samajwadi Party has been wiped out. Western Uttar Pradesh has done the work of laying the foundation of the BJP government with more than 300 seats. In the third phase, this majority has to be made grander," he said.

The Union Minister took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and answered his question as to what the BJP has done in the past five years. Hinting at the Defence corridor project of ₹400 crores in Jhansi, the Union Minister claimed that bullets (gold) and guns were earlier made in UP under the SP supremo, and now instead of goli, gole will be made to fight against Pakistan. "Akhilesh (SP chief) asks what have we done? If someone has yellow-coloured glasses, they'll see everything in yellow only... guns and bullets used to be made under Akhilesh's government. Now instead of 'goli', 'gole (ammunitions)' is made, to fire against Pakistan," the Home Minister said.

UP Elections 2022

Voting for 55 constituencies of nine districts of UP with 61% polling concluded yesterday. This marked the end of the second phase of elections in UP. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@AmitShah