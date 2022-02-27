UP Elections: Amit Shah Slams Akhilesh Yadav; 'You Have Done Nothing For The People Of UP'

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Amit Shah, slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of destroying the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a rally in Ballia amid ongoing Assembly elections in the state, Amit Shah lauded incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government for reducing crime in the state.

"Under SP, loots, murders, rapes were at no. 1. Akhilesh, shame on you! How can you come to people to seek votes? You have done nothing for the people. Under Yogi Ji's leadership, there have been 70% fall in loot, 29% fall in murders," the Home Minister avered.

Launching a series of attacks on the previous governments, Shah said that the SP government is a 'Parivarwadi' government and during their tenure, poor and working-class were constant victims of atrocities by the 'Bahubalis.' He said that the Bahujan Samaj Aghadi (BSP), SP and Congress just spread hate and casteism around the state, and did not work for the welfare of the people. He accused them of supporting the mafia and appreciated PM Modi for securing the country.

Amit Shah promised that if the present government is re-elected and brought back to power in Lucknow, the BJP government will distribute smartphones and mobiles among students pursuing higher education. He also reiterated the BJP's poll promise of providing scooters to female students of the state.

"The BJP government will do the work of giving free scooty to the daughters going for higher education," HM Shah said.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Elections for the fifth phase are currently underway in districts -- Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli. The voter turnout till 5 a.m. was recorded to be 53.98% in phase 5 of the UP election.

Voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.