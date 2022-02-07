UP Elections: Amit Shah To Unveil BJP's Poll Manifesto On February 8 In Lucknow

With their eyes set on retaining power in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch the party’s poll manifesto for the state on Tuesday, February 8 in the state capital, Lucknow.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been heading the party’s poll campaign in the state, will be unveiling the manifesto along with incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah will release the BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) on February 8, 2022, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," the party informed in a statement.

As per ANI sources privy with the details of the manifesto, it is being said that the saffron party’s manifesto may include issues of nationalism, development, good governance and development of Kashi & Mathura.

It is noteworthy that the party has decided to launch their poll manifesto - ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ - just two days ahead of the commencement of elections in the state.

Earlier, the party had scheduled the launch of the manifesto on Sunday, February 6. However, the launch was deferred due to the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with other BJP workers at the same event paid tribute to the late singer.

PM Modi's vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor today (February 7) via video conferencing. During his address, PM Modi said that when India completes 100 years of independence in the next 25 years, Uttar Pradesh will reverberate its story of growth and development. He then slammed the previous governments for not working for the development of the state.

"We want that in the next 25 yrs, when nation would complete 100 yrs of independence, UP shall make a mark with its development story. Our government is making continuous efforts to see that the businessmen, industrialists, farmers here get all possible help," PM Modi said.

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The voting will commence on February 10 and the state's second to sixth rounds of polling has been scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

(Image: ANI)