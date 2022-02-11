UP Elections: Anurag Thakur Slams RLD Chief For Not Voting; 'Shows Thinking Of Democracy'

Ahead of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Thakur is campaigning in Varanasi for the candidates of his party. During the campaign on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary. Slamming the latter for not casting his vote in the first phase of the UP elections, the I&B minister said that 'dynastical politicians' do not believe in the process of democracy.

"A few dynastical politicians, including the RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, don't cast their votes. Their thoughts about democracy become clear by such actions. Such parties have lost earlier also and will lose in future too," I&B minister said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Attacking the age-old party, Congress, the BJP leader claimed that people have stopped believing in Congress and no matter what issues the party raises, people will not believe them. Praising BJP leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that people trust them.

"After every election post-2014, a few Opposition parties always try to do something in which even international links emerge. Be it Rafale, CAA or any other issue, the public never accepts such accusations, and trusts Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Union Minister Thakur added.

Hitting out at the Congress over the choice of issues raised by the party, the Union Minister said that the Congress talks about everything else, but never about the welfare of the people. The BJP leader went on to claim that Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will lose his set in the upcoming by-polls. "They (Congress) talk about bikini/Hijab, CAA/Rafale, but the public never accepts them because they never talk about the welfare of the poor. They only know how to gather votes with politics of appeasement...You can write down, Akhilesh (SP chief) will lose from his seat," the Union Minister further said.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections of 58 constituencies was completed on February 10. According to a report by the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout percentage was 60.17% which was comparatively less than the 2017 Assembly election in the aforesaid constituencies. The remaining phases are scheduled on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, Mach 3 and March 7. Results of the poll will be declared on March 10 along with the other four states which will commence their polling later in February.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI