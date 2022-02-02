Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary for his remarks on BJP MP Hema Malini. Thakur said that the actor has a stand in the country and world and Chaudhary cannot become like her even if he wanted to.

"BJP is proud that Hema Malini is associated with the party. She has always raised the issues of Mathura and Uttar Pradesh in Parliament. Jayant Chaudhary can't become Hema Malini even if he wanted to. She, as an actress and politician, has a stand in the country and world. Hema Ji has continuously worked for Mathura, whereas even RLD workers have to go to Delhi to meet Jayant," the Union Minister said.

RLD chief invokes controversy after passing remarks on Hema Malini

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary during a public rally in Mathura dragged actor-turned-politician Hema Malini's name said that "we don't want to become Hema Malini". In his statement, he claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah told one of his party colleagues to join BJP and that he will be made like Hema Malini.

The Samajwadi party ally added that "we don't want to become like Hema Malini" while stating that BJP is using "sweet language to allure us".

Reacting to the statement of RLD chief, BJPand Noida MP Pankaj Singh said that such kind of remarks only show that they are already in a state of disappointment and defeat.

'Hema Malini worked with utmost dignity and is an inspiration'

"As an actor or as a Member of the Parliament, Hema Malini has worked with utmost dignity and success and is an inspiration for many. However, such kind of statements should not be made no matter how the situation is", MP Pankaj Singh said while speaking to Republic.

Women's rights activist Advaita Kala also criticised Chaudary's remarks and said that a young leader like him should own a forward-thinking and should not have such a "toxic masculinity". She added, "Dragging a 70 plus-year-old woman into these by objectifying her is misogynistic and disgusting."

