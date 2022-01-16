UP Elections: Anurag Thakur Takes A Dig At Akhilesh Yadav; 'people Joining SP Do Riots'

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party workers, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that those who join Akhilesh Yadav's party do riots while people joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) catch rioters. His remarks came during the induction ceremony of former IPS officer Asim Arun in Lucknow.

"People joining SP do riots, people joining BJP catch rioters. SP MLAs are either in jail or on bail, that's their original game. It's clear people with clean characters join BJP and rioters including many with blood-covered hands join SP," Thakur said.

Welcoming Asim Arun to the party, the Union Minister said, "A person who is experienced, honest and is ideal for the youngsters is joining the BJP today. I welcome Asim Arun". He said that the saffron party will move forward with the ex-IPS officer's experience and more youths like him will join the party.

Asim Arun said that he is happy and satisfied that he got chance to serve the public, "This decision was not easy for me as on one side, there was a job, on the other hand, there was an opportunity for public service," he said while joining BJP.

UP polls: BJP releases first list

BJP, in its first list of 107 candidates for UP polls, denied tickets to 20 sitting legislators and fielded 21 new candidates. The party has released the list for the first two phases of elections which are scheduled to take place on February 10 and 14, respectively. The saffron party has fielded women on 10 seats, Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates on 19 seats and OBC candidates on 44 seats, accounting for 60% of the total.

Elections for the 403 member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.