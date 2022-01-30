UP Elections: Aparna Yadav Slams Congress' 'Ladki Hoon' Campaign; 'Only Gives Slogans'

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday took a jibe at Congress' 'Ladki hoon, lad Sakti hu' campaign in Uttar Pradesh and said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra only coins such slogans but does nothing for women empowerment.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav reminded Priyanka that the grand old party has not given a single ticket to women in Punjab. "Nowadays Congress is saying 'Ladki hoon lad Sakti hoon'. As per a news article, Punjab Mahila Congress chief Balveer Rani Sodhi said that women were ignored in the ticket distribution. Priyanka Gandhi only gives slogans but doesn't do anything."

Praising the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, Aparna Yadav said that there was not a single riot and scam in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. "Under the Ayushman scheme, the poor of the state have been given heath cover. 43 lakh people have got pucca houses in five years. Two and a half crore people have been given toilets. The free ration is being given to 15 crore people of the state."

Aparna said that the law and order situation has been improved and the state is free from 'gunda raj', riots and corruption under the BJP government.

Aparna Yadav hints at contesting against Akhilesh from Karhal

Earlier in the day, Aparna Yadav suggested that she may contest against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal if the party asks her to do so. She said that the decision will be taken by the BJP leaders.

"The party together decides who will fight, who will not fight, that decision will be taken. The BJP will decide if I will fight from Karhal. Right now, I'm doing what my party is saying. There are many leaders who will decide who will fight elections. What they have asked me I’m doing that," Aparna Yadav told reporters.

Aparna Yadav had joined the saffron party on January 23. Later, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that Mulayam Yadav's daughter-in-law had been in touch with BJP for over four years. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases from February 10. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.