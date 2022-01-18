UP Elections: Apna Dal Leaders To Meet BJP Top Brass, To Discuss Seat-sharing Formula

As Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections are around the corner, Apna Dal leaders on Tuesday night are likely to meet BJP top brass for the last round of meeting for the seat-sharing formula. Apna Dal state president Jamuna Prasad Saroj has reached Delhi for the meeting. Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel will be present in the meeting as well, informed party president Ashish Patel. Last month, BJP had announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.

In December 2021, MoS Anupriya Patel had claimed that she was eyeing a sizable seat share with BJP in the 2022 UP Polls. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Patel had said that Apna Dal would fight on its agenda of social issues and not other issues important to BJP. However, Patel's mother - Krishna Patel who is the head of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) has allied with Akhilesh Yadav for the upcoming polls.

Republic Opinion Poll

Meanwhile, the Republic-P Marq Poll conducted with a sample size of 16,390 individuals in the state of Uttar Pradesh from January 5 to January 16. As per the opinion poll, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth-led BJP+ is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly, whereas, Samajwadi Party+ is predicted to get 111-131 seats. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation. All physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. Whereas, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.