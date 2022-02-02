UP Elections | Apna Dal(K) Unlikely To Ally With SP After Tiff Over Seat-sharing: Sources

In what can be a big jolt to the Samajwadi Party (SP), sources informed Republic TV that Apna Dal (Kameravadi) is unlikely to ally with SP over differences in seat allocation. An alliance with SP will not be possible, because the seat allocation is not happening as per their wishes, sources told Republic. Apna Dal (Kameravadi) is likely to go solo in the upcoming UP Elections 2022.

Apna Dal (K)-SP alliance unlikely

It is important to mention that there are two factions of the party- Apna Dal (S) which is allying with the BJP, and the Apna Dal (Kameravadi) which was in talks with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) is headed by Krishna Patel while its sister body Apna Dal (S) is run by her daughter and Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

Notably, in September, Anupriya Patel had sent a proposal to her mother Krishna Patel for uniting the two parties. However, Krishna Patel had turned down the offer alleging that Apna Dal (S) working president Ashish Patel was making attempts to weaken her party.

On November 24, Krishna Patel met Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav and had confirmed their alliance. After the meeting Krishna Patel had said, "We didn't talk about the seat-sharing much... we have to walk together... with the similar ideology. We (Apna Dal & Samajwadi Party) are planning a program soon... not decided the dates yet."

UP Elections

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."