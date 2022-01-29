UP Elections: Apna Dal's Haider Ali Says He Isn't Bothered By Azam Khan’s Son Abdullah

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, BJP ally Apna Dal candidate from Swar Tanda seat, Haider Ali Khan on Saturday said that he wants to focus on the development of the constituency and is not bothered about who else is contesting from the opposing party, referring to Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam, who has been fielded by the Samajwadi Party in the same seat.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Haider Ali Khan said, "The only issue I am focussing on is development and employment. I want a good hospital to be made, factories to be built which will generate employment. I also want the youth to get access to good education. I want to thank my party and the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to contest. Public just wants one, and that is development. I don't care who else is contesting (reference to Azam Khan and his son). I have the public by my side."

On January 24, SP released the list of candidates for the state. Among the 159 named on the list was Azam Khan as the candidate from Rampur, and his son Abdullah Azam Khan as the candidate from Suar. Azam Khan has over 84 cases filed against him and is currently in prison while with over 43 cases, his son Abdullah who was in prison, has been released.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."

(Image: Republic/PTI)