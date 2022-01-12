UP Elections: As Swami Prasad Maurya Quits BJP, 3 More MLAs Say 'will Go Where He Goes'

Refuting his daughter's claims of being kidnapped, Bharatiya Janta Party MLA Vinay Shakya said that 'there is no abduction or kidnapping'. He further added that he will follow the footsteps of Swami Prasad Maurya who resigned from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet as well as the ruling party and is set to join the Samajwadi Party. Vinay Shayka's mother and brother have also added that daughter Riya Shakya's claim of him being kidnapped is a 'conspiracy'. Additionally, he has also sought protection for himself and Swami Prasad Maurya.

Ahead of UP elections 2022, BJP suffered a major jolt as prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state Cabinet and indicated strongly he'd be joining SP. Maurya who held the portfolios of Labour, Employment, and Coordination claimed that various sections of the society including Dalits, backward classes, and youths were being neglected by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. The Padrauna MLA also mentioned that he discharged his responsibilities with full sincerity amid adverse circumstances in the state.

MLA Brijesh Prajapati says 'will go to the same Party Swami Maurya goes to'

In a statement, another BJP MLA Brijesh Prajapati also claimed that 'things will now change in UP' and 'Swami Prasad will strengthen any party he joins'.

“Till now whatever chaos was there, it will be put in the right place. Uttar Pradesh is towards development. Wherever Swami Mauryaji will go that party will have the majority in Uttar Pradesh and it will form the Government. Whatever decision Swami Maurya ji will take we are with it,” added Brijesh Prajapati.

Speaking on kidnapping claims placed by Vinay Shakya’s daughter, Prajapati asserted, “see this is their family matter but I personally talked to Vinay Shakyaji and he wanted to quit the party for a very long time. He is a politician, when he left BSP it was his decision and now when he is leaving BJP it is his decision only."

UP elections 2022: Political twist

Hours after Maurya tendered his resignation, in another big jolt to the BJP, two more MLAs from Uttar Pradesh resigned following the footsteps of Maurya. BJP MLAs Bhagwati Sagar from Bilhaur of Kanpur and Brijesh Prajapati from Tindwari of Banda tendered their resignation on Tuesday afternoon. Both leaders are expected to join the Samajwadi Party (SP). The slew of resignations comes at a time when CM Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi.

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic TV that Akhilesh Yadav's party has promised to give a ticket to Maurya's son Ashok from Unchahar in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a move which could be the reason behind his switch.

Welcoming Maurya's decision, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "There will be a revolution of social justice. There will be a change in 2022". The BJP leader's entry is likely to boost SP's appeal among non-Yadav OBCs in the UP election which is being held in 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. On the other hand, the counting of votes will take place on March 10.