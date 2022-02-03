Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday discussing his door-to-door campaign in Meerut and how minorities would get representation in the upcoming elections. Speaking to Republic TV, Owaisi alleged that the voice of the backward sections was never raised in the state assembly, and vowed to get justice for them.

"Backward society & minority should get justice. The voice of these people was never raised in the assembly. Inshallah, they will have representation this time, there will be social justice" he said.

The people of Meerut have got the message. We have done door-to-door campaign. Every door has got the message. No work has been done," he added.

The AIMIM leader also hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) saying that they were afraid of AIMIM's presence in UP. "They (SP) are afraid, they know that now AIMIM has come. They are not going to win this time. So they are speaking anything," he added.

AIMIM's 2 CM pitch for UP Elections

With weeks to go for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi has proposed a 2 CM formula with alliance members Babu Singh Kushwaha and Waman Meshram. The barrister suggested that if his alliance with Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha comes to power, there will be two Chief Ministers - one from the OBC and one from the Dalit community to represent the people. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister post would be divided into 3 parts with Muslim, OBC, and Dalit representatives from each of the three parties.

The announcement came after he consolidated his alliance with the Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha assuring that the coalition will contest on all 403 seats. The tripartite alliance has been dubbed as 'Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha' by Owaisi.

UP Elections 2022

The upcoming election in UP shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively. As per the opinion poll, BJP+ is expected to garner a vote share of 41.3% as against 33.1% of SP+.