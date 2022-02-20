Last Updated:

UP Elections: Asim Arun Confident Of BJP's Win In Kannauj; 'we Have Developed State'

Amid ongoing UP elections, BJP's Kannauj candidate Asim Arun said that the party will win from the seat with a huge margin and the majority is with them.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: Republic World


Amid ongoing UP elections, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kannauj candidate former IPS officer Asim Arun spoke to Republic and showered confidence in the party's win. Arun also claimed that the majority in Uttar Pradesh is with the BJP. Meanwhile, voting is underway for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in which 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state go to the polls.

Asim Arun on ongoing UP elections:

"There is no magic in politics, the politician on whom people have trust, they win and anyway the majority are with the BJP. Our party is going to win with a very huge margin in Kannauj, we have done big projects here and we have also taken the poor along with it. We have strengthened the poor people's houses, we have given them toilets, gas. BJP is very considerate of the poor class and you have seen that the main agenda for this elections was the development and the way we have developed the state, especially from the grassroots level, we are confident of the win," mentioned Asim Arun. 

UP elections 2022

Voting has begun for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections in which 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state go to polls. Fates of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger and BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today. Meanwhile, the Kannauj seat also plays a crucial role as it has been termed as a 'battle of prestige' with BJP defeating SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav in Lok Sabha polls and the question is whether the same will be repeated in this election.

READ | Punjab elections: AAP's Raghav Chadha claims EVMs not working, urges ECI to take action

There are 627 candidates in the fray for these constituencies spread over 16 districts-Kasganj, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 50 of these seats whereas SP, BSP and Congress emerged victorious in 7, 1 and 1 seats respectively. 

Image: Republic World

READ | UP elections: BJP's Baghel says Akhilesh is scared, SP is known for hooliganism'
READ | Punjab elections: CM Channi offers prayers on polling day, avers confidence in Cong's win
READ | Bhagwant Mann invokes Bhagat Singh ahead of voting; says 'Congress, BJP have joined hands'
READ | UP Elections Phase 3 LIVE: SP President Akhilesh Yadav, wife Dimple cast votes in Saifai
Tags: UP elections, Asim Arun, Samajwadi Party
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND