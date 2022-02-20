UP Elections: Asim Arun Confident Of BJP's Win In Kannauj; 'we Have Developed State'

Amid ongoing UP elections, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kannauj candidate former IPS officer Asim Arun spoke to Republic and showered confidence in the party's win. Arun also claimed that the majority in Uttar Pradesh is with the BJP. Meanwhile, voting is underway for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in which 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state go to the polls.

Asim Arun on ongoing UP elections:

"There is no magic in politics, the politician on whom people have trust, they win and anyway the majority are with the BJP. Our party is going to win with a very huge margin in Kannauj, we have done big projects here and we have also taken the poor along with it. We have strengthened the poor people's houses, we have given them toilets, gas. BJP is very considerate of the poor class and you have seen that the main agenda for this elections was the development and the way we have developed the state, especially from the grassroots level, we are confident of the win," mentioned Asim Arun.

UP elections 2022

Voting has begun for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections in which 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state go to polls. Fates of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger and BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today. Meanwhile, the Kannauj seat also plays a crucial role as it has been termed as a 'battle of prestige' with BJP defeating SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav in Lok Sabha polls and the question is whether the same will be repeated in this election.

There are 627 candidates in the fray for these constituencies spread over 16 districts-Kasganj, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 50 of these seats whereas SP, BSP and Congress emerged victorious in 7, 1 and 1 seats respectively.

