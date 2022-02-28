UP Elections: Bhupesh Baghel Claims BJP Will Increase Petrol Prices If Voted To Power

Ahead of the sixth phase of the UP elections, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Monday urged the voters to elect Congress in the forthcoming polls and alleged the current BJP government will surge petrol prices after the conclusion of the UP elections. He warned the electorates that if voted to power, BJP will burden them with surging inflation again.

While campaigning in the Chauri Chaura Assembly constituency, Baghel urged the people to vote for Congress candidate Jitendra Pandey on March 3 and assured that the candidate will bring development in the state under the leadership of the Congress government.

Bhupesh Baghel further brought up the bygone by-polls in Himachal Pradesh, where BJP lost badly. Chhattisgarh CM claimed that the saffron party had lost due to rising inflation and unemployment. "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost all four seats as the polls were held in the name of inflation and unemployment,” Baghel stated.

He further claimed that the "sudden decrease in the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 2 on the second day of the result declaration," was a consequence of BJP’s defeat.

"BJP has to be defeated to get rid of inflation," he said. He went on to say that fuel and diesel prices would then reach Rs 150 per litre. Baghel yelled the slogan "mehengai hatao, bhajpa harao," reiterating that the "BJP must be defeated to limit inflation."

Since the beginning of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh two months ago, the rates of fuel and diesel have not increased, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said. He further alleged, 'the rates of diesel and petrol will explode after the polls are over.' Baghel aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and accused them of being unaware of the hardships that stray animals inflict on the farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Voting for the fifth phase in the Uttar Pradesh election concluded yesterday. The voter turnout in 61 constituencies of 12 districts was recorded to be 53.98% in phase 5 of the UP election. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.