UP Elections: Big Setback For Congress As Imran Masood Likely To Join Samajwadi Party

In a major jolt to the Indian National Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022, Imran Masood, one of its prominent leaders in Western UP, is likely to join the Samajwadi Party. According to sources, he will join Akhilesh Yadav's party on Monday, January 10.

Sources have told Republic that he Masoon called a meeting of party workers on Monday. A decision is likely to be taken after that.

Masood has served as the Chairman of Saharanpir's Municipal Council and is a former MLA from the Muzzafarabad seat (now Behat seat). He was vice-president of UP Congress. Currently, he is the national secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

UP polls to take place in 7 phases

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh polls. The election for the 403-member legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling for the first four phases will be held on February 10, 14, 20 and 23, respectively. The remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7, respectively.

The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on March 10. "Votes will be cast by the 15,02,84,005 from 8 AM to 6 PM on the date of polling," Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP secured an overwhelming three-quarters majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House. The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance managed to win 54 seats while Bahujan Samaj Party was limited to 19 seats.

For 2022 polls, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with top BJP leaders, has hit the campaign trailing seeking re-election with former CM Akhilesh Yadav has been making efforts to make a comeback in the state.

SP writes to EC seeking removal of UP DGP, Secy

Following the announcement of poll dates, Samajwadi Party has written to the Election Commission seeking the removal of UP DGP Prashant Kumar, additional DG Amitabh Yash, UP secretary Awanish Awasthi and information secretary Navneet Sehgal. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has alleged that these officers worked as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, favouring the ruling administration.

(Image: ANI/PTI)