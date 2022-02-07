UP Elections: BJP Announces Candidates For 45 More Seats; RPN Singh Fails To Make The Cut

On late Sunday night, BJP released a fresh list of 45 candidates for the seats going to the polls in the 5th, 6th and 7th phase of the upcoming UP elections. Gandhi family loyalist Sanjay Singh who joined BJP from Congress in July 2019 has been nominated from Amethi, a seat held by his first wife Garima Singh. Dayashankar Singh, the spouse of Minister Swati Singh who was denied a ticket from Sarojini Nagar, has been fielded in Ballia Nagar constituency.

UP Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla who is the sitting MLA from this seat will contest from Bairia this time. As a result, sources revealed that Bairia legislator Surendra Nath Singh is set to contest as an Independent. Apart from Shukla, 4 other ministers - Ravindra Jaiswal, Anil Rajbhar, Neelkanth Tiwari and Sangeeta Bind have got a ticket from Varanasi North, Shivpur, Varanasi South and Ghazipur respectively.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister and BJP-turned-Congress leader RPN Singh failed to make the cut with the JP Nadda-led party, fielding Maneesh Jaiswal from Padrauna.

Here is BJP's new candidate list:

UP elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The UP elections will be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.