UP Elections: BJP Core Committee Holds 3rd Meeting With Final Action Plan On Agenda

Amid resignations from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders from Uttar Pradesh, the party on Thursday held third Core Election Committee (CEC) meeting joined virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reportedly, the meeting was held to finalise the party candidates for the upcoming UP elections. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan and state Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath were among the attendees while BJP chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined virtually.

Earlier BJP CEC meetings on elections

The first round of meetings was held on January 11 while the second took place on Wednesday, January 12. The second meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the last meeting, while BJP president JP Nadda joined virtually while UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, state's election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, party's general secretary BL Santosh and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh were among those who attended the meeting physically.

Sources have also revealed that BJP finalised its list of 172 candidates for the first three phases of the UP elections in its core committee meeting on Wednesday. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. These names are expected to come up for approval in Wednesday's meeting.

Political twist few days ahead of elections

The back to back meetings by the BJP is also significant at a time when Uttar Pradesh labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation on Tuesday. Several MLAs followed the senior OBC leader Maurya who stated that the government is neglecting the poor, Dalits and unemployed youth. A day later, environment and forest minister Dara Singh Chauhan also resigned from the Cabinet.

The elections are scheduled to take place in 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.