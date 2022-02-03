UP Elections: 'BJP Did Yoga Of Development, Shirshasan Left For Oppn,' Says Rajnath Singh

With a few days left for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who has been BJP’s star campaigner in the poll-slated state has thrown a unique 'Yoga' jibe at the opposition. During his campaign in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanth Assembly constituency on Thursday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh underlined CM Yogi government’s achievement and stated that under the BJP rule in the state, ‘Vikas has been doing Yoga Asanas,’ by which he meant that the development has been happening rapidly in the state in various forms.

'Vikas Yoga Asanas' performed under BJP; Shirshasan left for opposition: Rajnath Singh

In a cryptic jibe at the opposition, he added that while under the BJP rule, 83 out of 84 ‘Vikas Yoga Asans’ were performed, one was left for the opposition parties- Congress, Samajwadi Party, and that is ‘Shirshasan’ (headstand Yoga Posture).

"After BJP came to power 'Vikas Yoga Aasan' has become prevalent in UP. Jab Hoga Kanoon ka Shaasan Tab Karega Vikas Yoga Asana (When there will be a rule of law, then there will be development). Law and order have been so good in Uttar Pradesh now, that 83 out of 84 Yogasan is being done through 'Vikas' (development) here. We have left one Yogasan for the Opposition. You know which Yoga Asan is left for them. We have left Shirshasan (Headstand) for them," he said.

Further appreciating the Yogi regime, he underscored that the law and order situation in the state has been improved significantly and Mafias have been put behind bars.

"Since there has been a government of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, no mafia has dared to walk on the streets boldly. They have accepted to go to jails. They have surrendered willingly at the police stations. Strict law and order is the first condition of development," he said.

Earlier, the Defence Minister had praised the BJP government at the Centre and stated that the party has stood by its promises and fulfilled all claims, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

Further underscoring the PM Modi-led Union government’s developments, Union Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the BJP government had not only constructed the historic Ram temple in Ayodhya but that they have also created the temple of democracy (Refurbished Parliament), which is being constructed in the form of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Stating that the saffron party has always worked to preserve Indian heritage, Singh stated, "Bharatiya Janata Party not only constructed a temple but built a 'temple of democracy' in the form of the New Parliament building."

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Twitter/@RAJNATHSINGH, Unsplash